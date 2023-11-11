An encounter has started between terrorists and security forces in the Parigam area of Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir. An official said that on Saturday afternoon, government forces suspecting the presence of militants laid a cordon and search operation in the Pulwama’s Parigam area, during which the suspected militants opened fire upon forces. He said that the fire was retaliated, which led to an encounter. Jammu and Kashmir: One TRF Terrorist Killed in Encounter With Security Forces in Shopian, Search Underway (Watch Video).

Encounter in Jammu and Kashmir

