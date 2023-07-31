On the Srinagar-Baramulla National Highway in Jammu and Kashmir, traffic movement has been brought to a halt as Security Forces discovered a suspicious bag at the Zangam flyover on July 31. The situation is being closely monitored as security personnel are currently investigating the scene. The security forces have currently blocked the Srinagar-Baramulla National Highway to investigate the scene. Further details are awaited as authorities take necessary precautions and ensure the safety of commuters. Earthquake in Jammu and Kashmir: Quake of Magnitude 3.8 on Richter Scale Hits Katra.

Suspicious Bag Halts Traffic on Srinagar-Baramulla Highway

#WATCH | J&K: Traffic movement halted on Srinagar-Baramulla National Highway after Security Forces found a suspicious bag at Zangam flyover, further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/hRBldkyIkT — ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2023

