The Kashmiri Pandit migrant employees on Tuesday took out a candle march against the Rajouri terrorist killings that occurred on January 1. Four civilians were killed after two terrorists barged into the houses in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri on Sunday. The incident took place at nearly 7 pm, when the two militants made their way through the forests, barged into three houses, and opened fire at those residing inside. Terrorist Attack in Jammu and Kashmir: Three Killed, Seven Injured After in Militant Firing in Rajouri.

Kashmiri Pandit Migrant Employees Take Out Candle March:

Jammu & Kashmir | Kashmiri Pandit migrant employees take out candle march against the Rajouri terrorist killings pic.twitter.com/wnnq56VgHV — ANI (@ANI) January 3, 2023

