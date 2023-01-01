Jammu, January 1: Three people were killed and seven others injured in militant firing in J&K's Rajouri district on Sunday, police said. Police sources said that the incident was reported from Dangri village of Rajouri district, adding that the area is 7-8 km away from Rajouri town. Senior police and army officers have reached the spot. "The area has been cordoned off for searches," a source said. Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack: Civilian Injured in Grenade Attack at CRPF Bunker in Srinagar.

3 people killed & 7 others injured in firing incident in Dangri area of Rajouri. Injured are being treated. Police & Dist administration have reached the spot. Multiple bullet injuries found on the body of injured: Dr Mehmood, Medical Superintendent, Associated Hospital, Rajouri https://t.co/obY9JP0NE6 pic.twitter.com/oG4VsXIWKH — ANI (@ANI) January 1, 2023

