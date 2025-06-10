In a bizarre turn of events, Mahendra Rajbhar, former leader of the Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party, was garlanded and then slapped multiple times during a public event in Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh. The dramatic moment, caught on video, shows party workers, including ex-state president Brijesh Rajbhar, humiliating him on stage before putting the garland around his neck and then slapping him multiple times. The video, which surfaced on social media on June 10, has gone viral. Reportedly, Mahendra, who recently rebelled against OP Rajbhar and floated his own party, was preparing to contest the Mau by-election. Jaunpur: YouTuber Murliwale Hausla Critical After Being Bitten by Cobra During Rescue in Uttar Pradesh, Video Goes Viral.

UP Politician Garlanded, Slapped on Stage in Jaunpur

UP neta welcomed through speech, garlanded and then slapped! Mahendra Rajbhar, former leader of OP Rajbhar-led Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj party was caught off-guard when he was invited to an event in UP's Jaunpur, humiliated on the stage in a proper speech, garlanded and then… pic.twitter.com/u5EKjJsmbl — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) June 10, 2025

