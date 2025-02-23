A case has emerged from Khutahan village in the Khutahan police station area of Jaunpur, where an individual was seen flaunting an illegal firearm on social media. The accused, using the Facebook ID ‘Anand Kumar,’ reportedly posted a story holding a country-made pistol. Following the viral post, locals have urged authorities to take immediate action. The police have taken note of the incident and have begun an investigation, with legal action expected soon. Uttar Pradesh: Man Suspected of Child-Lifting Jumps to Death From 40-Foot Overbridge After 8-Hour Standoff in Jaunpur; Disturbing Videos Surface.

