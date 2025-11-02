A dramatic scene unfolded in Jharkhand’s Garhwa district when Majhiaon Circle Officer (CO) Pramod Kumar was caught red-handed with his alleged girlfriend by his wife, Dr. Shyama Rani, at their government residence. Acting on a tip-off, she reached the house around 4 am, jumped over the boundary wall, and found her husband sleeping with another woman. Furious, she locked them inside from the outside. Despite the CO’s repeated pleas to open the door, his wife refused. In panic, the officer jumped off the roof to escape, creating chaos in the area. Soon, senior police officials arrived, and the woman was taken into custody. Dr. Rani, daughter of former Bihar MP Shriram Majhi, said she had long suspected her husband’s affair and now plans to take legal action. The bizarre incident has since gone viral on social media. ‘Kayde Mein Rahoge To Sochungi’: Azamgarh CO Aastha Jaiswal’s Husband Satyam Gupta Claims She Warned Him of Jail, Changed Child’s Surname Without Consent.

Jharkhand CO Jumps Off Roof After Wife Catches Him With Girlfriend

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Aaj Tak), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)