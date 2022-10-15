In yet another incident of crimes against women, four persons were arrested for allegedly raping a woman in Jarmundi, under the Hansdiha police station area. The accused were sent to jail. A case has been registered against the four accused under section 276 as per the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Haryana Shocker: 23-Year-Old Woman Gang-Raped on Pretext of Providing Job in Rohtak, Shot at Her Leg; Case Registered.

Four Held for Gang-Raping Woman:

Jharkhand | Four accused were arrested in connection with the gang-rape of a woman in Hansdiha police station area and were sent to jail in judicial custody. An FIR was registered u/s 376 of IPC at Hansdiha police station against the accused: Shivendra, SDPO, Jarmundi, Dumka pic.twitter.com/VVXE7tACjk — ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)