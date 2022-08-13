The Jammu and Kashmir government fired Four government employees including the wife of terrorist Bitta Karate who is facing terror charges and is accused in the matter of killing Kashmiri pandits. Bitta Karate is the terrorist who himself confessed that he was involved in the killing of Kashmiri Pandits. According to government sources, the other four government employees have been dismissed from services due to terror links.

