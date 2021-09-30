Jammu and Kashmir's Lakes and Waterways Development Authority (LAWDA) has began the cleanliness drive at Dal Lake. The cleanliness drive, which was stopped last year due to COVID-19 outbreak, has now started in full swing in Srinagar. Dal Lake, one of the most popular tourist destinations in Srinagar, gets covered with weeds and lily leaves that reduces its beauty. LAWDA has taken the initiative to clean Dal Lake.

J&K | The cleanliness drive of Dal Lake is in full swing in Srinagar. The drive was paused last year due to COVID-19 outbreak. Lakes and Waterways Development Authority (LAWDA) has taken the initiative to clean Dal Lake (29.09) pic.twitter.com/BQusOXAAhm — ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2021

