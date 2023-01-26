On the occasion of Republic Day, the national flag was unfurled at Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir to mark India's 74th republic Day Pictures of the Tricolour flying high atop the clock tower at Lal Chowk in Srinagar went viral on social media. Republic Day 2023: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Unfurls #NationalFlag at His Official Residence in Mumbai (See Pics).

Check Tweet:

J&K | The Tricolour flies high atop the clock tower at Lal Chowk in Srinagar, on #RepublicDaypic.twitter.com/EPrLGGjrjx — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2023

Iconic Structures Illuminated on Republic Day 2023:

