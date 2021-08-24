Kanchana 3 fame Alexandra Djavi who was currently living in Goa was found dead at her rented apartment. Reports suggest that the actress was living with her boyfriend who reported the death to cops and recorded the statement for the same. A senior police official said in a statement that the body was kept in a mortuary while they were waiting for a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Russian Consulate to conduct the autopsy.

Check Out the Tweet Below:

#Goa: A 24-year-old Russian woman, Alexandra Djavi, who acc to local police, hung herself from a ceiling fan in a North #Goa village on Aug 19, had been previously harassed in Chennai in 2019 by a photographer for sexual favours, a lawyer for the Russian consulate in Mumbai said. pic.twitter.com/zx9mXnfcpg — IANS Tweets (@ians_india) August 21, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)