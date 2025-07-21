Fourteen were injured, several critically, after a speeding dumper crashed into a van from MSA Education Centre in Brahimpur, Chhibramau area of Kannauj in Uttar Pradesh. The school van, reportedly parked on the wrong side of the road, was struck head-on, with CCTV video footage capturing the horrifying three-minute impact. Smoke was seen rising from the vehicle, which prompted passersby and Kanwariyas to rush for rescue who pulled the children to safety. Some of the injured were referred to Tirwa for advanced medical care. Prayagraj Road Accident: Speeding Car Runs Over Women Sleeping Under Flyover in Uttar Pradesh, 1 Dead, 2 Injured.

Kannauj Road Accident

स्कूली बच्चों से भरी वैन में डम्पर ने मारी जोरदार टक्कर! 14 घायल, कई की हालत गंभीर...पूरे हादसे का 3 मिनट का CCTV फुटेज देखिए वैन रॉन्ग साइड खड़ी थी सामने से आ रहे डम्पर ने मारी सीधी टक्कर, वैन में धुंआ निकलते देख राहगीरों और कांवड़ियों ने बचाई बच्चों की जान कुछ को तिर्वा रेफर… pic.twitter.com/aAnq2iPb9x — आदित्य तिवारी / Aditya Tiwari (@aditytiwarilive) July 21, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)