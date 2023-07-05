A video is doing rounds on social media that show a group of kanwariyas dancing in a Delhi metro by playing loud music, and taking selfies even as the few passengers present in the metro are seated. The yatra, which is known for its strict resolve and discipline, turned a little enthusiastic inside the metro coach, which drew flakes from netizens. Several Twitter users bashed the Kanwariyas for the unruly behaviour. Alcohol Now Allowed in Delhi Metro! DMRC Revises Norms For Carrying Liquor in Metro Train, Allows Two Sealed Bottles Per Passenger; Check Details Here.

Kanwariyas Dancing Inside Delhi Metro Video:

'Show Off':

एक ये चीज़ भी दुखी कर रही है... दिखावा ज्यादा काम कम — Dinesh Chitoria (@ChitoriaDinesh) July 5, 2023

Is It?

मैट्रो के अंदर नमाज़ पढ़ना अपराध है और भजन करना कूल। कहाँ तक तर्कसंगत लगता है ये? — Neeraj Kumar (@justtneeraj) July 5, 2023

