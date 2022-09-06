In an unfortunate incident that took place in Karnataka, a 23-year-old girl named Akhila died after she came in contact with an electric pole. As per reports, the girl died after she came in contact with the electric pole as her scooty fell down on a waterlogged road under Whitefield PS in Bengaluru.

