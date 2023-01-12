A portion of a road caved in Bengaluru’s Ashok Nagar due to metro construction work. Pictures from the site have surfaced on social media which shows a massive sinkhole in the middle on the road. Just days ago two people had lost their lives as a metro pillar collapsed in the city resulting in massive outrage and protests against the Nammo Metro and state government. Bengaluru Metro Collapse: Mother-Son Duo Killed After Pillar of Under-Construction Metro Collapses on Outer Ring Road

Check Tweet:

Karnataka | A portion of a road caved in at Ashok Nagar in Bengaluru amid ongoing work related to metro construction underground. pic.twitter.com/2cyLJUIvwS — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)