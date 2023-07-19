A tragic accident was caught on camera in Mangalore as a 21-year-old student lost his life when his bike skidded and collided with a pole. The footage shows the horrifying moment when the bike skids, throwing the young boy into the air, resulting in his immediate death. A traffic police inspector and other witnesses rushed to the scene to offer assistance, but the impact proved fatal. Bengaluru Hit-and-Run Case: Biker, Pillion Rider Suffer Injuries After Car Hits Their Bike, Traffic Police React After Horrific Accident Video Surfaces.

Bike Accident in Mangalore

Horrible accident CAUGHT ON CAMERA in Mangalore: A 21-year-old student died on the spot when his bike skidded and hit a pole. #Accident #Mangaluru pic.twitter.com/8nzwvArtub — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) July 19, 2023

