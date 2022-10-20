The Basavaraj Bommai-led Karnataka cabinet on Thursday approved the ordinance on hiking the reservation for the Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) communities. "Today my cabinet has taken an historic descision of approving the ordinance on hiking the reservation for my brothers and sisters from SC/ST community from 15% to 17% and 3% to 7%," CM Basavaraj Bommai said.

Check Tweet:

Karnataka cabinet approves the ordinance on hiking the reservation for SC/ST community, from 15% to 17% and 3% to 7%. pic.twitter.com/KffPkAWniY — ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)