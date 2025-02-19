Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was given a clean chit by the state’s anti-corruption watchdog, Lokayukta, on February 19 in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) land scam case. The investigation found no evidence of wrongdoing on his part, bringing relief to the CM amid political allegations. Lokayukta Police on Wednesday said there was no evidence against Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, his wife, and others in the MUDA case. Karnataka: DK Shivakumar Rules out Any 'Political Turn,' Says He and CM Siddaramaiah Will Follow Party's Direction.

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Gets Clean Chit

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)