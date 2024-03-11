In a shocking incident in Karnataka, a woman was arrested for assaulting her 87-year-old father-in-law with his own walking stick. The disturbing incident, captured on CCTV, showed Umashankari (the accused) assaulting the elderly man, identified as Padmanaba Suvarna, after he allegedly placed his shirt on the sofa. Despite his pleas, she continued to beat him, pushing him to the ground. Suvarna sustained injuries to his face and hand and has been admitted to a private hospital in Mangaluru. Umashankari, an official at the Karnataka Electricity Board (KEB), was apprehended after her husband discovered the footage. The victim's daughter filed an FIR against Umashankari at Kankanady Police Station, leading to her arrest under attempt to murder charges. Karnataka Horror: Man Kills 14-Month-Old Baby for Second Marriage in Raichur.

Woman Assaults Elderly Father-in-Law With His Walking Stick

In a shocking incident, the #MangaluruPolice have arrested a woman for assaulting her father-in-law with a walking stick at #Kulshekar, #Mangaluru, on March 11. The arrested has been identified as #Umashankari from Kulshekar. According to the police, Umashankari, an officer in… pic.twitter.com/drqZPwCSi4 — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) March 11, 2024

Elderly Man Attacked with Walking Stick

Mangaluru: CCTV footage of a woman tortured her father-in-law, She is beating him with a stick and then pushes him. After this video went viral, Mangaluru Police has arrested this woman named Umashankari, who works in Karnataka Electricity Board.#Shameful pic.twitter.com/MdzW5rLicF — Raajeev Chopra (@Raajeev_Chopra) March 11, 2024

