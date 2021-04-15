Karnataka has made RT-PCR Test mandatory for the people returning to the state after taking part in the Kumbh Mela 2021 at Haridwar. "People returning to Karnataka after taking part in the Kumbh Mela at Haridwar should get their RT-PCR test done immediately on return", the Commissioner, Health and Family Services, Karnataka announced on Thursday.

Persons returning to Karnataka after taking part in the Kumbh Mela at Haridwar should get their RT-PCR test done immediately on return: Commissioner, Health and Family Services, Karnataka pic.twitter.com/1dVE2XEkd1 — ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2021