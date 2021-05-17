Karnataka has reported 38,603 new COVID-19 cases, 34,635 recoveries and 476 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in the state are 22,42,065. Of the total cases, 16,16,092 individuals have recovered from the illness while 22,313 deaths have been reported.

