Karnataka was rattled by a disturbing discovery as around 25 human skulls and hundreds of bones were uncovered at a farmhouse near Jogara Doddi Village in Ramanagara District. The Bidadi Police detained Balaram after villagers reported seeing him worshipping skulls at a nearby cemetery. Further inspection by the police and the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team revealed human bones stored in sacks, with furniture made entirely of bones allegedly used by Balaram. The property, reportedly owned by him, was utilised for industrial purposes, with a farmhouse constructed at the rear. Balaram claimed that the skulls had been present at the site since his ancestors' time during police interrogation. Karnataka Shocker: Police Constable Travels 230 Km, Drinks Insecticide and Strangles Wife to Death Over Suspicion of Infidelity.

Graphic Content: Human Skulls, Bones Found at Karnataka Farmhouse

