At least three to four people died, and several others were injured at the Vishnu Nivasam in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati during the distribution of Vaikuntadwara Sarvadarshan tokens today, January 8. It is reported that the incident occurred when a large number of devotees rushed to collect tokens, thereby leading to a severe stampede. It is said that one of the deceased devotees was from Salem, Tamil Nadu, while four other devotees who were injured in the incident are receiving treatment at Ruia Hospital. After the stampede incident, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) authorities announced an ex gratia of INR 5 lakh to the families of the deceased devotees. Reacting to the stampede news, Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu expressed shock over the death of four devotees in the stampede that took place near Vishnu Niwasam in Tirupati for darshan tokens. Mahakumbh 2025: Tirupati Balaji ‘Gopuram’ Style Pandals Built for Devotees.

Stampede Occurs at Vishnu Nivasam in Tirupati

Three confirmed dead in a stampede occurred at Vishnu Nivasam in Tirupati during the distribution of Vaikuntadwara Sarvadarshan tokens today. The incident happened when a large number of devotees rushed to collect tokens, leading to a severe stampede. One of the deceased… pic.twitter.com/B6Hl2UyWik — SNV Sudhir (@sudhirjourno) January 8, 2025

Chandrababu Naidu Expresses Shock Over Stampede Situation

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu expressed his deep shock over the death of 4 devotees in the stampede that took place near Vishnu Niwasam in Tirupati for darshan tokens at Tirumala Srivari Vaikuntha Dwara: Andhra Pradesh CMO https://t.co/NAXv23jyw1 — ANI (@ANI) January 8, 2025

