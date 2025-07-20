A bizarre scene unfolded in Maharashtra’s Kalyan when a man pulled a knife on a shopkeeper over a lehenga his fiancée disliked. The garment, bought for INR 32,000, was returned by the woman as the final stitched piece didn’t meet her expectations. The shop refused a refund, offering an exchange instead. This enraged Sumit Sayani, who brandished a knife, slashed the lehenga, trampled it, and damaged the blouse. CCTV footage shows him threatening the shopkeeper: “I will cut you up like this, too. Give me back the money.” The shopkeeper remained calm, picking up the ruined lehenga. Sayani was later arrested by Bazaarpeth Police. ‘Speak Marathi or Get Out’: Mumbai Local Train Brawl Over Seat in Ladies Compartment Quickly Turns Into Language Row (Watch Video).

Man Threatens Kalyan Shopkeeper With Knife

A young woman purchased a lehenga ghagra from a well-known showroom in Kalyan. Her friend demanded a refund, stating they did not want the lehenga ghagra and asked to buy different clothes instead. The shopkeeper refused to refund the money. Angered by the refusal, a young man… pic.twitter.com/I5zjkHcxqc — NextMinute News (@nextminutenews7) July 20, 2025

