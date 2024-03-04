BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla, on Monday, March 4, spoke about Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's reply to the ED summons. Speaking to ANI, Shehzad Poonawalla said that it is absolutely absurd that a person who is facing a serious allegation of being the mastermind of a liquor scam is now going to determine how he will appear when he will appear and things which are unheard of in law. Attacking the Delhi CM, the BJP leader said that Arvind Kejriwal is doing ABCD. "A for Avoid Summon, B for Bhaag Jao from Summon, C for Cover up for Summon and D for Divert from Summon," he added. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Terms Summon by Enforcement Directorate ‘Illegal’, Says Will Attend Hearing Via Video Conferencing.

Arvind Kejriwal Is Doing ABCD

#WATCH | On Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's reply to the ED summon, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla says, "It is absolutely absurd that a person who is facing a serious allegation of being the mastermind of liquor scam is now going to determine how he will appear when he will… pic.twitter.com/RoPyDMcUzZ — ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)