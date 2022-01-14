South actor Dileep gets a huge sigh of relief in his 2017 assault case as Kerala High Court Restrains Police From Arresting the South Actor Till January 18

Check Out the Tweet Below:

Kerala High Court restrains police from arresting actor Dileep till Tuesday (January 18) for allegedly threatening officials probing 'actress assault case'

(file photo) pic.twitter.com/qb15C9ndmJ

— ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)