On Monday, Kerala's Maradu police arrested Malayalam actor Sreenath Bhasi for allegedly misbehaving with a female anchor. According to reports, Bhasi misbehaved with a woman anchor during an interview. The incident came to light after the anchor filed a police complaint against the actor. An FIR has been registered against him and several sections of IPC have been invoked.

Kerala | Maradu Police in Kochi arrested Malayalam actor Sreenath Bhasi for allegedly misbehaving with a female anchor during an interview. The anchor had filed a Police complaint. FIR registered against him, several sections of IPC invoked.

