Kerala cabinet minister Saji Cheriyan resign on Wednesday, July 6 after facing protests for his anti-Constitution remarks. The Left leader said, "I have resigned and it's my personal decision". "I have never ever defamed the Constitution". "A particular part from the speech was taken and the media fabricated it to weaken the CPIM and the LDF".

Kerala minister Saji Cheriyan resigns from the state cabinet pic.twitter.com/CldeUGfhR2 — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2022

