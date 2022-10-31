Kerala Piravi or Kerala Foundation Day marks the day when Kerala became an independent state in 1956. It was earlier divided into four regions, namely South Canara, Malabar, Cochin and Travancore. Kerala Day is observed every year on November 1 and people wear traditional costumes on this day and hold language-based competitions to promote the culture, especially among young minds. People of Kerala on this day highlight their rich history, culture and Malayalam heritage with pride and hold grand celebrations. For the various programmes held in schools, colleges and other educational institutes, students usually deliver speeches about the rich cultural heritage of the land. On Kerala Piravi 2022, here are some speeches in Malayalam and English that talk about Kerala’s customs and heritage. Kerala Piravi 2022 Date & Significance: When Is Kerala Day? Everything To Know About the History and Celebrations Related to Kerala Piravi Dinam

Kerala Piravi 2022 Speeches in Malayalam and English

Speech For Students in Malayalam

Speeches in Malayalam

Kerala Piravi 2022 Speech in English

Speech About Kerala

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)