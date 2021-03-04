COVID-19 Cases in Kerala:

2,616 new #COVID19 cases and 14 deaths reported in Kerala today. There are 44,441 active cases in the state and total recoveries stand at 10,20,671: Kerala government — ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2021

