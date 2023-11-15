The Nilambur Road-Shoranur Express Special Train derailed at Vallapuzha in Kerala's Palakkad on Wednesday evening after hitting a cattle. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the incident, according to Railway officials. More details are awaited. "Three trains were cancelled and one train has been rescheduled. Works to reinstate the traffic through the track is underway," Palakkad Railway Division PRO said. Burning Train in Kerala Video: Executive Express Coach Gutted in Fire at Kannur Railway Station, Probe Launched.

Kerala Train Derailment:

Kerala | Train no 06474, Nilambur Road-Shoranur Express Special train derailed at Vallapuzha in Palakkad after it hit cattle on the track. No casualties or injuries were reported. Three trains were cancelled and one train has been rescheduled. Works to reinstate the traffic… — ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2023

