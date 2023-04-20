Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh's wife Kirandeep Kaur has been detained by Immigration department at Shri Guru Ram Dass International Airport, Amritsar as she was trying to board a flight to Birmingham. Amritpal Singh, the leader of the Khalistan-sympathising Waris Punjab De, has been missing since March 18 when the Punjab Police launched a massive investigation into him and his group and detained a number of people connected to it. Kirandeep Kaur, Waris Punjab De Chief Amritpal Singh's Wife, Stopped From Boarding Flight in Amritsar.

Kirandeep Kaur Detained

