In a shocking incident, Kishor Bhegade, nephew of former Maval Assembly election candidate Bapu Bhegade, was arrested for allegedly assaulting children over a petty quarrel at the upscale Lodha Society in Pune's Gahunje. According to police, the incident occurred when Bhegade’s son had a minor argument with other children while playing in the society's clubhouse. Enraged, Bhegade stormed into the premises and physically attacked the boys. A viral video shows him kicking a 15-year-old boy in the stomach. Following public outrage and a formal complaint, Shirgaon police arrested Bhegade and booked him under serious charges, including attempt to murder. Lonavala Shocker: Man Arrested for Sexual Assaulting Girl in Maharashtra, Sent to Police Custody.

Kishor Bhegade Arrested

