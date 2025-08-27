A routine mobile repair turned into a devastating ordeal for a young woman in Kolkata after staff at a local shop allegedly accessed and leaked her private videos online. The shocking breach of trust left the victim battling relentless harassment, with thousands of abusive messages flooding her phone. Isolated and humiliated, she revealed on Reddit that she deleted all her social media accounts, changed her number, and cut herself off from the outside world. The betrayal not only shattered her mental well-being but also strained her family ties, as her parents stopped speaking to her. Confined to her room, she admitted feeling as though her “whole life has collapsed.” The woman has since filed a complaint with the Cyber Police, seeking justice for the violation of her privacy. Kolkata Horror: Woman Studying at IIM-Calcutta ‘Raped’ by Student Inside Boys’ Hostel, Accused Held.

Woman’s Private Videos Leaked by Mobile Repair Shop Staff in Kolkata

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

