Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday seized a huge cache of arms, ammunition and narcotics after the arrest of a person in Kupwara district. They said the weapons and the contraband substance were meant for a terrorist outfit in the Valley. The recoveries by police include five pistols, 10 pistol magazines, 77 pistol rounds, a pistol cleaning rod, a pistol user manual guide, four hand grenades and 10 packets of heroin-like substance weighing 9.450 kg. Jammu and Kashmir: Several Injured in Suspected Terror Attack in Rajouri's Dhangri Village

Check Tweet:

Kupwara Police has arrested a person from Karnah area of the district and recovered huge quantity of arms , ammunition and narcotics. FIR registered & investigation taken up. The consignment was meant for the TRF offshoot of proscribed terrorist organisation Lashkar e Toiba (LeT) pic.twitter.com/FhllQx2hxt — ANI (@ANI) January 1, 2023

