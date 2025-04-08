In an inter college located in the Kasya area, a teacher from the same institution has been accused of raping a girl student. Based on the incident and the video that went viral, a case has been registered at the Kasya police station under relevant sections, and the accused has been taken into police custody. A statement from the Kasya Circle Officer regarding the case is available. This video is from the Kushinagar district in Uttar Pradesh. The man accused of raping the student is Mainuddin Ansari, a teacher at Krishak Inter College. The police have arrested him. Kushinagar Shocker: Youth Lures 5-Year-Old Girl by Offering Sweets, Rapes Her.

Police React After Video Goes Viral

