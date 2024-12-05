A major accident was narrowly avoided at the Jholhu Baba fair held in Rakheti village in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri when a young girl fell from a height while enjoying the swing ride. The incident occurred when the girl lost her balance and plummeted from several feet above the ground. In a dramatic turn of events, she managed to cling to the swing's frame during the fall, which ultimately saved her life. The girl hung suspended for a prolonged period, with bystanders desperately trying to rescue her. Fortunately, local people were able to safely bring her down. A video of the incident has surfaced on social media. Tiger Attack in Lakhimpur Kheri: Farmer Out To Inspect Sugarcane Field Killed by Tiger Near Gola Range Forest, Victim’s Mutilated Body Found; 4th Incident of Big Cat Attack This Month.

Narrow Escape for Girl After She Falls From Jhoola at Jholhu Baba Fair

लखीमपुर खीरी जिले के रकेहटी में चल रहे ऐतिहासिक झोलहू बाबा मेले में बड़े झूले से बड़ा हादसा होते हुए बाल बाल बच गया। झूला एन्जॉय कर रही लड़की अचानक ही सैंकड़ो फिट की ऊंचाई से गिर गई। गिरते समय लड़की ने झूले के एंगल को पकड़कर अपनी जान बचाई। काफी देर तक लड़की लटकी रही। लोगो ने… pic.twitter.com/9ppA9L2Tsq — TRUE STORY (@TrueStoryUP) December 4, 2024

Major Tragedy Averted

#lakhimpur जिले के निघासन कोतवाली क्षेत्र के रकेहटी देहात में चल रहे झोलहू मेले में बगैर अनुमति के लगाए गए ओवर हाइट झूले पर तीस सेकंड तक लटकी रही एक बच्ची वीडियो आया सामने। pic.twitter.com/s2r4JJJMaC — Shahnawaz Gauri @Journalist (@shahnawazgauri) December 4, 2024

