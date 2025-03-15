A speeding car lost control and plunged into a canal near Kislawas Rajghat in the Jakhaura police station area. The youths inside the vehicle managed to save themselves by jumping into the water. Locals quickly gathered at the spot and, with the help of a tractor, pulled the car out of the canal. No casualties were reported in the incident. Lalitpur Shocker: Dogs Eat Newborn’s Head After Death in UP, Hospital Accuses Family of Neglect.

Speeding Vehicle Loses Control, Plunges Into Canal

🚨 ललितपुर: तेज रफ्तार कार नहर में गिरी, युवकों ने कूदकर बचाई जान तेज रफ्तार कार अनियंत्रित होकर नहर में गिरी। कार सवार युवकों ने नहर में कूदकर अपनी जान बचाई। ग्रामीणों ने ट्रैक्टर की मदद से खींची कार। 📍 यह घटना थाना जखौरा क्षेत्र के किसलवास राजघाट नहर के पास की है… pic.twitter.com/dVEDcXRKiZ — भारत समाचार | Bharat Samachar (@bstvlive) March 15, 2025

