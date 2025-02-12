A horrifying incident occurred at Lalitpur Medical College in Uttar Pradesh, where stray dogs attacked the body of a newborn on Tuesday. Disturbing visuals showed the dogs tearing apart the child’s head before people could intervene. The baby, born on February 9 at the District Women’s Hospital, had severe congenital defects, including an underdeveloped head and no spine. Weighing only 1.3 kg, the infant was admitted to the SNCU but died the same evening. The hospital claimed the family abandoned the body in a plastic bag, leading to the tragic incident. Authorities are investigating the matter. West Bengal Shocker: Stray Dog Allegedly Runs Off With Premature Baby After Woman Unexpectedly Gives Birth in Sonamukhi Hospital Toilet in Bankura, Disturbing Pic Surfaces.

Stray Dogs Eat Newborn’s Head After Death

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)