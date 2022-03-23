Former Union Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav Ji is undergoing treatment in AIIMS, Delhi. His creatinine level was 4.5 when he was in Ranchi. It increased to 5.1 when it was tested in Delhi. It reached 5.9 when tested again. So the infection is increasing, his Son and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav given statement to the media.

Check Tweet:

