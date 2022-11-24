Talking about the Assam-Meghalaya border issue, Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma on Thursday said that law and order has been maintained in the state. "We are in touch with different stakeholders to ensure the safety of our people and that peace prevails," he added. Earlier, Sangma met Union Home Minister Amit Shah. After his meeting with Shah, Sangma said, "We emphasised that the supply of essential commodities into Meghalaya should not be disrupted and full support should be there from the neighbouring states." Assam-Meghalaya Border Issue: Trinamool Congress Announces Rs 5 Lakh Ex-Gratia for Families of Border Firing Victims.

Will Ensure Safety of Our People

Law and order has been maintained in the state. We are in touch with different stakeholders to ensure the safety of our people and that peace prevails: Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma

