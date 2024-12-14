A leopard was rescued after being stuck in a gutter in the Padgha area of Thane's Bhiwandi last night on December 13. The big cat had ventured into the area in search of food and got trapped, prompting a swift response from the Forest Department team of SGNP and PAWS members. The rescue operation, which lasted over eight hours, drew a large crowd of concerned locals. Despite the challenges, the teams successfully freed the leopard, ensuring the safety of both the animal and the residents. Leopard Spotted in Thane: Big Cat Seen Roaming in Yeoor, Panic Among Locals (Watch Video).

Leopard Rescued from Gutter in Thane's Bhiwandi

Thane: In Pagdha, Bhiwandi, a leopard got stuck in a gutter and was rescued safely within 8 hours by the forest department team of SGNP along with PAWS members. 📹: Devashri Bhujbal#Pagdha #Leopard #Bhiwandi #Thane #SGNP #WildLife #PAWS #animalrescue pic.twitter.com/NxqX6OLikL — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) December 14, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)