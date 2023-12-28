Leopard sighting in Bengaluru has created panic among locals after the big cat was spotted at several places in the city. Leopard sightings in urban areas of Bengaluru have become a recurrent issue, creating panic among residents. On December 27, a leopard was sighted in and around the Gattahalli area of Bengaluru. Local forest department captured the feline’s movement on a CCTV camera installed in the area. Officials have set up four traps to capture the leopard. Leopard in Mumbai: Big Cat Trapped by Forest Department After Complaints of Sightings in Malad (See Pic).

