Leopard sighting in Bengaluru has created panic among locals after the big cat was spotted at several places in the city. Leopard sightings in urban areas of Bengaluru have become a recurrent issue, creating panic among residents. On December 27, a leopard was sighted in and around the Gattahalli area of Bengaluru. Local forest department captured the feline’s movement on a CCTV camera installed in the area. Officials have set up four traps to capture the leopard. Leopard in Mumbai: Big Cat Trapped by Forest Department After Complaints of Sightings in Malad (See Pic).

Leopard Sighted in Bengaluru

Another leopard was sighted in Gattahalli, Off Sarjapur Road, Bengaluru, early morning on the 27th. Despite efforts by @aranya_kfd forest officials, it remains untraceable. Four traps have been set up to capture it. There's concern it may have moved towards Chikkanayakanahalli or… pic.twitter.com/j88QxPmnG3 — Citizens Movement, East Bengaluru (@east_bengaluru) December 28, 2023

