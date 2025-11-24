A leopard was seen roaming in Pune's Aundh on Sunday, November 23, leading to mass panic across the city. The big cat was spotted wandering around the RBI Colony and Sindh Society area in Aundh. The sighting, which occurred in the wee hours around 4 am, soon prompted an immediate response from the Pune Forest Department and the RESQ CT teams. The department has now launched a large search using thermal drones and other equipment after the leopard spotting. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had said that leopard attacks caused loss of lives in the Pune district, and there are around 1,300 big cats in the Pune and Ahilyanagar districts. Leopard Spotted in Pune: Big Cat Seen Roaming in Kasarsai Village Near Hinjewadi IT Park in Maharashtra, Video Surfaces.

Panic Grips as Leopard Spotted in Pune Society

