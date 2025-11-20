A leopard was spotted in a forested area of Kasarsai village near Pune's Hinjewadi IT Park on Wednesday, November 19. Earlier, a video of the leopard roaming in the forest near Xrbia society, located near the IT Park in Hinjewadi, went viral on social media. After receiving information, a team from the state forest department visited the area to “create awareness” among residents. Maharashtra: Man-Eater Leopard Shot Dead After 3 Deaths in Pune’s Pimparkhed.

Leopard Spotted in Pune

Leopard Spotted Near Hinjawadi IT Park; CCTV Footage Goes Viral A shocking incident has come to light near Hinjawadi IT Park, where a leopard was seen roaming in Kasarsai village, located just a short distance away. The animal was clearly captured on the CCTV camera installed… pic.twitter.com/Caj6YOjdhG — Pune Mirror (@ThePuneMirror) November 20, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Pune Mirror ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

