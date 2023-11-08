Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, November 8, wished veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader LK Advani on his 96th birthday. "Birthday greetings to LK Advani Ji. He is a beacon of integrity and dedication who has made monumental contributions that have strengthened our nation. His visionary leadership has furthered national progress and unity," PM Modi posted on X. LK Advani was the Minister of Home Affairs in the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance government from 1998 to 2004. He also served as the Deputy Prime Minister from 2002 to 2004. World Food India 2023: ‘India’s Food Diversity a Dividend for Global Investors,’ Says PM Narendra Modi (Watch Video).

PM Narendra Modi Wishes LK Advani

Birthday greetings to Shri LK Advani Ji. He is a beacon of integrity and dedication who has made monumental contributions that have strengthened our nation. His visionary leadership has furthered national progress and unity. I wish him good health and a long life. His efforts… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 8, 2023

