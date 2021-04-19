During the six-day lockdown in Delhi, essential services, food services, medical services will continue. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said that weddings can be held with a gathering of only 50 people, passes will be issued separately for it.
— ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2021
