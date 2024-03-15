The All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) has announced its candidate list for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024 on Friday, March 15. According to the list, Maulana Badruddin Ajmal is set to contest the polls from Dhubri, Sahabul Islam Choudhury from Karimganj, and Aminul Islam from Nagaon. Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India (ECI) is set to announce the dates for the forthcoming General Polls on Saturday, March 16. The announcement will be livestreamed on all ECI social media platforms. Lok Sabha Election 2024: Badruddin Ajmal-Led AIUDF To Contest Three Out of 14 Seats of Assam in General Polls.

AIUDF Announces Candidate List for Lok Sabha Elections 2024

