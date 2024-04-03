Today, on April 3, Congress-sitting MP and candidate Rahul Gandhi conducted a roadshow in Wayanad, his constituency, ahead of filing his nomination for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024. Accompanied by his sister and party's general secretary, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the duo attracted a significant crowd as they traversed through the streets, waving to supporters and engaging with locals. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Rahul Gandhi To File Nomination From Kerala’s Wayanad on April 3.

Rahul Gandhi Holds Roadshow in Wayanad

VIDEO | Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) holds a roadshow in #Wayanad, Kerala, ahead of filing nomination for Lok Sabha election from the constituency. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also attends the roadshow.#LSPolls2024WithPTI #LokSabhaElections2024 (Full video available… pic.twitter.com/X3mrUFLDfC — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 3, 2024

#WATCH | Congress sitting MP and candidate Rahul Gandhi conducts a roadshow in Wayanad - his constituency before filing his nomination. His sister and party's general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is also accompanying him. pic.twitter.com/oFox4aKFB1 — ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)